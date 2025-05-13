President Trump starts gulf tour in Saudi Arabia, plans $1 trillion worth of agreements

President Donald Trump commenced his four-day Gulf tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking his first major overseas trip of his second term. The visit is centered on securing substantial economic agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Trump aims to finalize deals exceeding $1 trillion, encompassing investments in artificial intelligence, energy sectors, and significant arms purchases from U.S. manufacturers.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Trump was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accompanied by an honor guard and a delegation of royals and business leaders. The reception underscores the strong bilateral ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Trump’s delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with prominent business figures such as Elon Musk and CEOs from IBM, BlackRock, Citigroup, Palantir, and Nvidia.

The Gulf tour is expected to yield substantial agreements. Saudi Arabia has pledged $600 billion in investments over four years, while the UAE has committed $1.4 trillion over the next decade. Qatar is reportedly offering a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft as a gift to the U.S., potentially the largest foreign gift ever received by the government. These investments aim to strengthen economic ties and support regional stability initiatives.

The trip also aligns with Trump’s family’s business interests in the region. The Trump Organization has ongoing projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, including real estate developments and luxury ventures. These ventures coincide with the administration’s diplomatic engagements, raising discussions about potential conflicts of interest.

In addition to economic discussions, the visit is expected to address regional security concerns, including the situation in Gaza. The Gulf states are seeking U.S. support for their nuclear energy programs and broader geopolitical initiatives. Trump’s administration is also considering policy shifts, such as renaming the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf, reflecting closer alignment with Gulf nations.