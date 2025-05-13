ECP announces senate by-election date for seat vacated after senator Sajid Mir’s death

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the Senate by-election on the general seat from Punjab, left vacant after the death of Senator Sajid Mir, nomination papers can be submitted on May 14 and 15. The scrutiny of these papers will take place on May 17. The polling date has been set for May 29.

The seat became vacant following the recent passing of veteran politician and senator, Sajid Mir. The by-election will fill this important position in the upper house of parliament. ECP officials confirmed that the schedule has been officially released from Islamabad. Political parties are expected to begin consultations and preparations for nominating their candidates soon.

The by-election is likely to draw attention from all major parties, given the influence of the seat and its importance in Punjab’s political landscape. Analysts believe the contest may be closely watched due to shifting alliances.

Senator Sajid Mir was a respected figure in Pakistani politics. His passing has left a significant void, and the upcoming election will determine who carries forward his parliamentary responsibilities.