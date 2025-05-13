Israel intensifies Gaza strikes as Trump visits middle east; 11 Palestinians killed

GAZA – As U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia during his Middle East tour, Israeli forces ramped up airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 11 Palestinians since this morning, according to Al Jazeera.

In one of the attacks, Israeli bombs hit the Nasir Medical Complex in Khan Younis, killing Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslah and two patients. Several others, including hospital staff and more patients, were injured in the strike, raising global concern over civilian and medical facility targeting.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza immediately. A leading global hunger watchdog also warned that the entire population of Gaza is now at risk of famine due to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Despite the escalating violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would send mediators to Qatar for ceasefire negotiations. This comes shortly after Hamas released American-Israeli hostage Eden Alexander following direct talks with U.S. officials.

Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel would temporarily hold off on its planned military escalation in Gaza until President Trump concludes his regional visit. However, continued airstrikes have already added to the massive death toll.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, over 52,862 Palestinians have been killed and 119,648 injured since the conflict began. Government media offices estimate that the real death toll may exceed 61,700, with thousands still buried under the rubble. In contrast, Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, left 1,139 Israelis dead and around 200 taken hostage.