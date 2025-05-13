IPL 2025 to resume on may 17 with RCB vs KKR clash, final on june 3

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume on May 17, starting with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the resumption on May 12, announcing a total of 17 matches to be played across six venues, with the final scheduled for June 3. The venues for the playoff matches will be disclosed at a later stage.

The tournament had been paused for a week following border tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to the abandonment of the May 8 game in Dharamsala. The decision to resume was taken after detailed consultations with government authorities, security agencies, and key stakeholders. The revised schedule includes only two double-headers, both on Sundays, and will now unfold in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

Several teams will not get to play in their home stadiums. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings will finish their remaining matches at neutral venues. For example, CSK’s last match will now be hosted in Delhi against Rajasthan Royals, and SRH’s final fixture against KKR will also take place in Delhi. Punjab Kings, whose game against Delhi Capitals was washed out earlier, will now replay that match in Jaipur on May 24. They will play all their remaining matches in Jaipur, as Mullanpur is not on the revised venue list.

The playoff matches will begin with Qualifier 1 on May 29, followed by the Eliminator on May 30. Qualifier 2 is scheduled for June 1, while the final will be played on June 3. The specific venues for these high-stakes games are still to be announced.

There is growing uncertainty around the participation of overseas players, many of whom left during the suspension period. With the World Test Championship Final starting on June 11, just days after the IPL ends, it is unclear how many international stars, especially from Australia and South Africa, will return to complete the tournament.