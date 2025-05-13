PM Shehbaz honors martyrs of ‘battle of truth’, says Pakistan shattered Indian arrogance

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the ‘Battle of Truth’ (Ma’arka-i-Haq), praising the bravery and dedication of the Pakistan armed forces. He stated that Operation Bunyanum Marsoos delivered a strong message to India by breaking its illusion of military superiority and arrogance.

In his statement, the prime minister saluted the sacrifices of five Pakistan Air Force personnel and six Pakistan Army soldiers who laid down their lives while defending the homeland. He emphasized that their courage ensured Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity remained fully protected. “Our armed forces stood firm and fulfilled their promise to safeguard the nation,” he said.

While expressing pride in the country’s martyrs, PM Shehbaz said the entire nation stands united with the families of those who gave their lives. He assured that their sacrifices would never be forgotten and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the families of the fallen heroes. The Martyrs’ Package, already announced, would ensure the state’s continued support, he added.

Moreover, the prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 40 innocent civilians, including 15 children and seven women, due to Indian aggression. He stressed that the nation grieves with their families and will never leave them alone during this difficult time. “Their pain is our pain, and we will always honor their memories,” he noted.

In conclusion, PM Shehbaz declared that Operation Bunyanum Marsoos proved Pakistan’s resolve and readiness to defend itself. “We are a peaceful nation,” he stated, “but we also know how to respond to any form of aggression. India must learn to respect the sovereignty of all nations in the region.”