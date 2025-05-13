Blood on the border: 40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian assault



At least 51 people, including 40 civilians and 11 troops, were martyred in Indian cross-border attacks on Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the strikes occurred on the night of May 6 and 7. Indian forces reportedly targeted homes, killing women, children, and the elderly. Over 120 others were wounded. Pakistan condemned the attacks, calling them “unprovoked and reprehensible.”

The ISPR released names of the fallen soldiers, including personnel from the Pakistan Air Force and ground units. Among them were Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf and Senior Technician Mubashir. The military honored their sacrifice as a symbol of bravery and patriotism. The statement also noted that Pakistan’s armed forces responded with “precise and measured retaliation.” It warned India against future aggression.

Tensions rose after an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians died. India blamed Pakistan but offered no proof. In reaction, India revoked visas, shut the Wagah border, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan viewed these actions as a direct threat. The situation escalated into a five-day conflict, with both sides launching military operations.

However, after international pressure, especially from the United States, a ceasefire was declared on May 10. Talks between senior military officials were held via hotline. Both countries agreed to halt all hostilities. Yet, gunfire and blasts were reported soon after along the Line of Control, raising fears about the ceasefire’s stability.

Pakistan emphasized its readiness to defend itself. DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that Pakistan did not seek a ceasefire. Instead, it was India that requested one. He warned against further provocations and dismissed rumors of captured Indian pilots. Meanwhile, cities across Pakistan observed “Youm-e-Tashakkur” to celebrate the armed forces’ successful defence.