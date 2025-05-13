PSL set to resume on may 17, matches to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to resume, as announced by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He confirmed that the remaining 8 matches will take place from May 17 to May 25. The tournament will continue from where it had stopped earlier this year. Fans welcomed the news with excitement as the league returns after a break.

In his statement on social media platform X, Mohsin Naqvi said PSL will once again celebrate the true spirit of cricket. He also shared his best wishes for all the teams. The announcement has brought fresh energy to players and supporters alike. The PCB is now focused on smooth and successful matches.

According to sources, the remaining matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore. These two cities will host all the action during the final phase. Preparations are already underway at both venues. Security and arrangements are being reviewed to ensure everything runs well.

Meanwhile, the PCB is trying hard to bring back foreign players for the remaining games. Officials are contacting franchises and players to confirm availability. This step is meant to maintain the league’s quality and excitement. Fans want to see their favorite international stars back on the field.

This announcement brings joy to cricket lovers across Pakistan. PSL is one of the country’s biggest sporting events. Its return means packed stadiums, thrilling games, and celebration. The countdown to May 17 has begun, and the cricket fever is rising once again.