Victorious Pakistan names 19-day conflict with India as ‘Marka-e-Haq’

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday released details of a 19-day military conflict with India, spanning April 22 to May 10, 2025, and formally named the operation ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (the battle of truth) that decisively shattered the hostile adversary’s self-claimed military pride.

“The conduct of Pakistan Armed Forces Operation “Bunyan um Marsoos”, on 10 May 2025 as part of the military conflict Marka-e-Haq, was in response to Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night of 6 & 7 May 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly,” it said.

The ISPR said Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and brutal killings of our citizens. “Alhamdulillah! Pakistan Armed Forces have delivered the promise made to our people.”

It said the country’s armed forces thanked Almighty Allah for His infinite blessings, mercy, help, and divine support, adding “Allah has ordained the believers to retaliate whenever they are wronged. We bow our heads to Him in utmost humility for enabling us to translate our resolve into decisive actions on the battlefield.”

The ISPR sympathized with the wards and families of the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the beloved country, saying “We pray for the quick recovery of our injured countrymen.”

Besides, it extended heartfelt gratitude to every officer, soldier, airman, and sailor of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who made this success on the battlefield possible through their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice.

The ISPR expressed profound appreciation and gratitude to the brave Pakistani nation whose unwavering moral strength, resolve, and above all, wholehearted support and prayers remained with us during these trying times, adding “This support was indeed the most potent force multiplier for the Armed Forces of Pakistan. We are especially indebted to the youth of Pakistan, who became frontline soldiers as the cyber and information warriors of the country.”

It extended profound gratitude to the vibrant media of Pakistan, which stood like Bunyanum Marsoos, a steel wall against the Indian media’s dis-information blitz and reckless war-mongering.

Besides, the ISPR appreciated the diplomatic corps for effectively representing Pakistan’s just case on international fora with clarity and conviction.

It expressed gratitude to scientists and engineers for developing indigenous and specialized niche technologies that were instrumental in the magnificent success of Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos”.

The ISPR said armed forces were extremely grateful to the political leadership of all political parties, without any distinction, for the show of unified resolve in our support for the defence of our motherland.

Specifically, it said, they were grateful to the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his Cabinet Ministers for taking destiny-altering decisions for the country and steering it through this critical situation.

The ISPR said Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations.

“This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points,” it added.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26 military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, the ISPR said, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also mainland India.

It said the targets included Air Force and Aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala, and Pathankot, all of which sustained major damages.

The ISPR said BrahMos storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota were also destroyed, which had fired missiles on Pakistan killing innocent civilians including women, children and elderly, adding S-400 battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also attacked and effectively neutralised by Pakistan Air Force.

It said military logistics and support sites, which helped sustain this unlawful operation against innocent Pakistani civilians like Field Supply Depot at Uri and Radar Station at Poonch were also targeted.

The ISPR said Military Command Headquarters which helped plan the operational killing of our innocent citizens, especially the children, including 10 Bde and 80 Bde at KG Top and Naushera, were completely destroyed.

It said facilities which harboured, trained, and capacitated proxy elements that perpetrated terrorist attacks inside Pakistan and killed innocent civilians were specifically identified and destroyed. “These include intelligence units and their forward field elements at Rajauri and Naushera.”

Across the LOC, the ISPR said, military elements including HQs, logistic bases, artillery positions, and posts that had caused civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir through unprovoked artillery and small arms fire were relentlessly targeted and heavily damaged, until they raised white flags and asked for restraint.

It said India used drones to violate Pakistani airspace to intimidate our civilians and spread fear.

In response, the ISPR said all through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos dozens of Pakistani armed drones hovered over Indian major cities and sensitive political and government facilities including their capital New Delhi and from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir all the way to Gujarat to clearly manifest our lethal long-range unmanned capability, indicating the futility of the use of this domain in warfare.

It said Pakistan Armed Forces also carried out comprehensive and effective cyber operations to temporarily cripple and degrade critical infrastructure and services that were being used by Indian Armed Forces to sustain their operations.

The ISPR said Pakistan Armed Forces possessed an ‘adequate’ suite of very sophisticated ‘niche military technologies’, and only a limited number and type were used with restraint in this conflict.

Despite all this, compared to Indian relentless provocations, it said, Pakistan’s military response has been precise, proportionate, and still remarkably restrained. It was carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties and exclusively targeted those entities and facilities which were directly involved in orchestrating and executing the cold-blooded killings of Pakistani civilians and those carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

The ISPR said Pakistan also sustained an abnormal and immediate spike in Indian-sponsored terrorism across KP and Balochistan while its armed forces were busy in operations on the eastern front. “This further vindicates that India is directly involved in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, and its proxies were fully operationalised during this time to distract our attention.”

It said the resilient Armed Forces of Pakistan carried out most effective counter-terrorism operations in the western region without any pause simultaneously with the conduct of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The ISPR said ‘Marka-e-Haq’ has been a great example of the synergy between all elements of national power, with overwhelming support of the Pakistani public, to effectively counter the threat to our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“No one should doubt that whenever Pakistan’s sovereignty is threatened and territorial integrity violated, the retributive response will be comprehensive and decisive,” the ISPR resolved.

The ISPR praised the Pakistani nation for its courage, resilience, and fervour during this conflict.