Pakistan desires peace, but won’t accept violation of sovereignty: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday reaffirmed that Pakistan had always desired peace in South Asia but would never accept any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu who called on him, the prime minister said it was in this spirit that Pakistan had agreed to accept the ceasefire understanding with India.

The prime minister expressed his profound gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for standing resolutely with Pakistan during the recent tensions in South Asia, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“Through his steadfast support, President Erdogan had demonstrated, once again, his love and affection for the people of Pakistan,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also thanked the brotherly people of Turkiye who stood firmly behind their Pakistani brethren during these challenging days, thus adding a new and glorious chapter in the history of Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties.

While paying rich tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, who out-maneuvered the enemy and dealt a crushing blow to its nefarious designs through the successful conduct of “Operation Bunyan um Marsoos”, the prime minister said that the entire nation was thankful to the Almighty on this historic victory.

On the bilateral front, he expressed his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherly ties, that were moving at a fast pace since the historic visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad in February this year.

Recalling his visit to Ankara in April, the prime minister stressed upon the need to ensure timely implementation of all the important decisions taken during the high-level meetings between both countries.

In this regard, he said the joint commission at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries may be convened as soon as possible.

The Turkish ambassador congratulated the prime minister and the entire Pakistani nation on its military and diplomatic success.

He said the people of Turkiye were delighted at Pakistan’s achievements and lauded its efforts and commitment for peace in South Asia.

He said President Erdogan was keen to further strengthen the strong fraternal ties between the two countries in every sphere and high-level institutional engagements would continue in this regard.