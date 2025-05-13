Salman Khan speaks in support of Pakistan against terrorism allegations

An old video clip of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is circulating on social media, featuring the actor speaking out in support of Pakistan amid terrorism accusations.

In the viral video, Khan can be heard arguing that Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism and that the situation is beyond their control. He emphasizes the importance of avoiding immediate blame in the aftermath of any incident.

The actor made powerful statements about religious teachings, asserting that Islam fundamentally does not promote terrorism. He explicitly stated that neither the Quran nor Islamic teachings permit the killing of innocent people.

The video’s resurfacing comes in the context of recent India-Pakistan tensions, where both countries had experienced heightened military confrontations followed by a ceasefire. Interestingly, Khan had previously shared a thanksgiving message on Instagram after the ceasefire, which was subsequently deleted.

Khan’s remarks highlight the complexity of geopolitical tensions and the need for nuanced understanding, particularly in situations involving cross-border conflicts and terrorism allegations.

The viral video serves as a reminder of the importance of measured responses and avoiding blanket accusations against entire nations or religious communities in times of conflict.