Over 5,000 face action for traffic rules violations in Islamabad

In order to ensure an integrated traffic system in the city, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken indiscriminate legal action against over 5,000 vehicles, motorcyclists, freight and public transport vehicles for violating different traffic rules.

According to the available information with Daily Times, the ITP imposed fine against 5,912 against various traffic rules violations in one week. The ITP said that it has been continuing to ensure an integrated traffic system in the federal capital.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider told this scribe that Islamabad Traffic Police is always striving to provide all possible travel facilities to the citizens in the federal capital and is always busy preventing accidents and maintaining traffic flow by taking legal action against those who violate traffic rules without discrimination.

Under the special campaign launched against traffic rules violations, Islamabad Traffic Police took legal action against 635 non-standard number plates, 560 without helmets, 1969 illegal parking, 604 using the opposite direction, 1036 violating red light, 253 seat belts, 94 using mobile phones and other traffic rules, while 676 vehicles and motorcycles were fined for serious violations.

The CTO Syed Haider appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Traffic Police by abiding by traffic rules while driving so that an integrated traffic system can be maintained in the city and traffic rules can be implemented. He further stated that ITP is taking all possible steps to prevent accidents and ensure the rule of law on an equal basis.

Earlier, the traffic authority had issued nearly 50,000 challans in just five months for a range of traffic rule breaches on three major routes in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The traffic police issued 49,405 challans against the vehicles plying on three roads Srinagar Highway, Kashmir Chowk and F-10 Roundabout. The document, which also submitted to the senate of Pakistan, reads that these tickets are issued just in five months against various violations.

The authority issued 31,306 challans for motors ply on Srinagar Highway from sector G-7 to sector G-15. This three-lane one of the busiest roads of the city contains hundreds of vehicles on daily basis. The ITP issued 1,349 challans on this road against careless driving, 2,695 bikers without helmet, 1,818 against lane violations, 907 for seat belt, 337 for mobile phone use during drive, 3,558 against wrong parking, 2,582 against number plates violations, 1,106 challans for tinted glasses while 1,6954 challans have been issued against some other kind of violations by the motorists.

The ITP stated that it always issues traffic advisories via its social media platforms so that everyone remains updated with real-time traffic conditions.

For any travel difficulties or guidance, citizens can contact the traffic police helpline “1915” and listen to FM Radio 92.4 for hourly traffic updates.