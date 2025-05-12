Maldives joins Saudi Arabia’s ‘route to Makkah’ initiative for easier hajj travel

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has officially decided to include the Maldives in its “Route to Makkah” initiative, aiming to streamline the Hajj journey for Maldivian pilgrims starting this year.

According to the Saudi news outlet *Sabq*, Maldivian pilgrims will now benefit from fast-track immigration and travel processing under the initiative, which significantly reduces wait times upon arrival in the Kingdom.

The Maldivian Ministry of Islamic Affairs confirmed the decision, stating that all travel procedures for Hajj pilgrims will now be completed at international airports within the Maldives before departure.

As a result, Maldivian pilgrims arriving in Jeddah or Madinah will no longer need to undergo immigration or customs processing. Instead, they will proceed directly to their hotels, where their baggage will already be delivered.

The inclusion of the Maldives reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to enhance Hajj services for Muslim countries around the world, making the sacred journey more convenient and efficient.

This expansion follows the initiative’s successful implementation in several other nations and demonstrates the Kingdom’s continued commitment to serving pilgrims with excellence and care.