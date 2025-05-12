Aid trucks begin entering Gaza amid rising international pressure

GAZA – Israeli media reported on Monday that aid-laden trucks have started entering the Gaza Strip, marking a significant development amid growing global calls for humanitarian assistance.

This move comes as Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed to the international community to support Israel’s new aid distribution plan. Speaking in Berlin, Herzog proposed a system to deliver aid directly to Gaza residents, ensuring that Hamas does not gain control over the supplies.

During the event, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged the immediate resumption of aid deliveries to Gaza. In response, Herzog called for collaboration from the United Nations, NGOs, and global leaders to back the plan.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Israel is only committed to providing a “safe passage” for the release of Idan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier held in Gaza. He emphasized that no further guarantees would be offered.

Hamas announced Sunday evening that it intends to release Alexander following recent talks with U.S. officials. These discussions also covered ceasefire proposals and humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza, where basic necessities like food, fuel, water, and medicine are severely lacking.

The U.S. recently revealed plans to form a new organization tasked with distributing aid inside Gaza. However, critics argue this may sideline the United Nations and existing aid networks. Since March 2, Israel had blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, escalating the crisis as the conflict resumed in mid-March after a brief ceasefire.