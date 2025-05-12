UK foreign secretary commends Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in call with Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – British Foreign Secretary David Lammy held a phone call with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the current situation in the region, according to the Foreign Office on Monday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said both leaders exchanged views on regional developments, with a focus on ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

During the conversation, David Lammy appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and its role in promoting peace in the region, especially amid rising tensions in South Asia.

Moreover, the two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including diplomacy, trade, and security.

Both foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and maintaining regular contact to advance shared goals on international platforms.

This latest engagement highlights the UK’s recognition of Pakistan’s role in regional affairs and reflects a mutual desire to collaborate more closely on global peace efforts.