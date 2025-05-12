Nadia Hussain faces online backlash over drastic facial transformation

KARACHI – Model and actress Nadia Hussain has come under heavy criticism after her latest appearance in the drama Judwa, where fans noticed a drastic change in her facial features.

Viewers quickly took to social media, claiming the transformation appeared to be the result of excessive makeup and cosmetic procedures such as Botox and fillers. Many expressed disappointment, saying the changes made her look unnatural.

One user on X wrote, “Oh God, what happened to Nadia Hussain? The fillers and Botox have ruined her face.” Another commented, “She wears so much makeup, it’s hard to tell what her real face even looks like.”

This is not the first time the actress has faced criticism for her appearance. In the past, Nadia has defended the use of cosmetic enhancements, stating that such decisions are personal and no one else’s concern.

However, this time even some longtime fans voiced concern. “She never needed this much surgery. Her natural face was beautiful—and more expressive,” one fan posted, reflecting a wider sentiment online.

Despite the backlash, Nadia Hussain has yet to respond publicly. As the conversation continues, it raises ongoing questions about beauty standards and the pressures faced by celebrities in the entertainment industry.