PSL will return stronger in Pakistan, says Lahore qalandars CEO Aatif Rana

Lahore Qalandars CEO Aatif Rana has voiced strong hope that the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will be held in Pakistan. He said Lahore Qalandars have one match left and are aiming to win it to secure a spot in the playoffs. He stated that all PSL franchises agree that the remaining games should be hosted on home soil.

Rana confidently said that PSL will return to Pakistan 100%. However, he made it clear that the final decision lies with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. He emphasized that bringing the tournament back home will send a positive and powerful message to both local fans and the international community. According to him, fans have shown strong support for holding matches in Pakistan.

He also made a unique proposal to make the games more meaningful. Rana suggested that entry for fans should be free and allowed only with the national flag. This would create an emotional and patriotic atmosphere in the stadiums. He said it would show the world Pakistan’s passion for peace and cricket, adding that such scenes would deliver a beautiful message of unity.

Rana mentioned that several international players have already left for home from Dubai due to uncertainty. However, some foreign players are still available to participate if the league resumes. He stressed that finishing the tournament is more important than focusing only on foreign participation, as continuity strengthens the league’s credibility.

It is worth remembering that PSL 10 was moved to the UAE due to rising tensions and Indian aggression. Later, the league was suspended indefinitely after logistical challenges. Now, all attention turns to the PCB’s upcoming decision, which will determine whether PSL 10’s remaining matches return to Pakistani stadiums.