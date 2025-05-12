Pakistan’s development budget: Rs448 billion spent in first three quarters of FY 2024-25

The federal government has spent Rs448.64 billion on development projects during the first nine months of FY 2024-25. This spending represents 50.2% of the total Rs1.1 trillion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget. The projects aim to boost infrastructure and services across the country, especially in underdeveloped regions.

According to the Ministry of Planning, the government authorized Rs894.1 billion, or 81.28% of the total budget so far. These funds support key areas such as water supply, energy, and social welfare. Officials say the goal is to improve the economy and the quality of life, particularly in rural and neglected areas.

The PSDP budget was divided across four quarters. In the first three quarters, 60% of funds were allocated—15% in Q1, 20% in Q2, and 25% in Q3. Now, the government plans to release 40% of the funds in the final quarter. This push is meant to speed up work on major projects before the fiscal year ends.

Out of Rs638.23 billion allocated to federal ministries and departments, Rs339.2 billion has been spent. The National Highways Authority (NHA) and Power Division received Rs225.85 billion, of which Rs109.44 billion has already been used on energy and transport projects.

Other sectors like Water Resources, Railways, and the Higher Education Commission also received sizable budgets. The government also gave smaller funds to health, education, climate, and justice sectors. Officials say this balanced distribution is vital for both short-term progress and long-term national development.