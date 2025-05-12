Virat Kohli retires from test cricket after 14-year career

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to his remarkable 14-year journey in the longest format of the game. Kohli shared the news with his fans through an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on his extraordinary career. The announcement comes shortly after his retirement from T20 Internationals following India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In his heartfelt message, Kohli recalled the personal and emotional journey he experienced in Test cricket. “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket,” he wrote. “Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.” He spoke about the significance of playing in whites, highlighting the quiet grind and the small moments that remain cherished forever.

Kohli’s Test career is a remarkable one, having played 123 matches and scoring 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85. His record includes 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries. The 34-year-old also captained India in 68 Test matches, leading the team to the top of the ICC Test rankings, with the pinnacle being their 2021 World Test Championship final appearance.

His leadership and performance in Test cricket have earned him a place among the game’s greats. Globally, Kohli ranks fourth on the list of Test captains with the most wins, behind South Africa’s Graeme Smith, Australia’s Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh. Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket, both as a batsman and a leader, has been invaluable.

As he steps away from Test cricket, Kohli expressed his gratitude for the game, his teammates, and the fans who supported him throughout his journey. “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude,” he shared, signing off with a memorable message: “#269, signing off.” Kohli’s retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, and his legacy in the Test format will be remembered for years to come.