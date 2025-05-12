Pakistan’s airspace closure costs Indian airlines 400 crore rupees in 18 days

Indian airlines have faced significant financial losses due to the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace. The suspension of Indian flights over Pakistan’s airspace entered its 19th day, affecting over 2,000 flights so far. According to sources, the total loss to Indian airlines has exceeded 400 crore Indian Rupees during this period. The longer flight routes due to the airspace closure have caused an increase in fuel and other operational costs for the affected airlines.

Despite the ceasefire between the two nations, the disruption continues to have a significant impact on Indian air travel. Major airports like Amritsar, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad are facing daily financial losses as flights from these cities are either canceled or delayed. Sources report that airlines are losing millions of rupees daily due to the ongoing airspace restrictions.

Additionally, 24 airports across India remain closed to flights, with no flight operations currently available at these locations. As a result, a significant number of scheduled flights have been canceled, including 444 flights today alone. Airports in regions like Srinagar, Ladakh, and Jammu have been particularly hard-hit, with dozens of flights canceled daily.

The Srinagar Airport has been closed for the past seven days, canceling an average of 65 flights daily. Similarly, the Leh Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Ladakh and Jammu Airport continue to see cancellations, with 30 flights affected each day. This ongoing disruption highlights the significant operational challenges faced by Indian airlines as a result of the airspace closure.

With the situation continuing, the losses for the Indian airline industry are expected to mount further unless an agreement is reached to resolve the airspace restrictions.