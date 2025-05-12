Army Chief’s strong response: Operation Bunyan ul Marsous delivers a powerful message

The leadership of Pakistan’s military has proven its resolve, delivering a powerful response to India through Operation Bunyan ul Marsous. Army Chief General Asim Munir and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had made it clear that any aggression would be met with a robust retaliation. They lived up to their promise, demonstrating Pakistan’s unwavering military strength.

In his statements, General Asim Munir had referred to the Holy Quran, emphasizing how, with Allah’s help, smaller forces have historically defeated larger ones. The Army Chief reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation stand as a solid wall against any aggression. He made it clear that the country’s defensive capabilities are fully equipped to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

General Munir also emphasized that Pakistan fully understands how to defend its national integrity. He had previously stated that India’s 1.3 million-strong military, despite its formidable arsenal, would not intimidate Pakistan. He assured the nation that neither India’s military might nor its cunning would ever make Pakistan falter.

The ISPR spokesperson echoed this message, saying Pakistan’s response to India’s missile attacks would be swift and powerful. The statement reinforced Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself and make sure that its security is never compromised.

In this show of strength, Pakistan’s military leadership has not only demonstrated its preparedness but has also sent a strong message that it will not bow to external threats. The successful execution of Operation Bunyan ul Marsous underscores the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and standing firm in the face of aggression.