Mawra Hocane hits back at Harshvardhan Rane for spreading hate

Pakistani star Mawra Hocane has hit back at her Sanam Teri Kasam co-star Harshvardhan Rane for saying he will not act in a sequel to their movie if the original cast – meaning her – was in it.

On Mawra Hocane’s patriotic posts, Harshvardhan Rane spewed venom and also used harsh words for the actress and announced that he won’t work with Mawra.

He wrote, “While I am grateful for the experience, however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.” Harshvardhan Rane 10-5-25?

Marwa Hocane, who was quite vocal during the Pakistan India conflict, came up with a strong reply and bashed her co-actor for his unnecessary hate. Mawra Hocane wrote,

“I don’t know whether to call this unfortunate, sad, or comical… someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. Look around you, look at what’s going on!!! We could all hear explosions… children in my country died due to an unjustified, cowardly attack; innocent lives are lost and after multiple attempts to still maintain grace & peace, a befitting response by my armed forces has caused frenzy in your country last night.”

“While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with… a PR statement to get attention? What a pity! I’ve always shown respect, love & gratitude for everyone I’ve worked with and I’ll continue to do so. I was offered to collaborate and I did.

I’ll never spew hate like you just did,” Mawra added to her Instagram post.

Marwa Hocane also said, “Making such announcements at this volatile time – it’s both shameful & bizarre to see you so hungry and desperate. Our countries have been at WAR… two nuclear countries have been at war. This is not the time to discuss films, to mock one another, to bring each other down… only goes to show your ignorance in such a sensitive situation. “I guess it’s not just your news media that’s gone bonkers. If throwing all the respect away & using my name after nine years is getting you the headlines… you might be surrounded by the wrong team. You just DO NOT use war for your personal benefit… so many lives lost… it’s a grave situation – you’ve fallen from grace for nothing! Praying for our soldiers and civilians on both sides, not immersed in the thoughts of what my next FILM should be! May sense prevail…”