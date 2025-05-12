Who brought Mansha Pasha into showbiz?

Renowned Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has revealed the name of the actor who encouraged her to step in front of the camera and begin her acting career.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Mansha Pasha shared her journey into showbiz and discussed various aspects of her career. She credited veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui for being the one who recognised her potential and urged her to pursue acting.

“Adnan Siddiqui once said, ‘Bring this girl in front of the camera-what are you doing wasting your life?’ I owe him the credit for bringing me into the industry,” Pasha recalled.

Mansha Pasha also revealed that she began her career as a line producer and had initially studied with the intention of working behind the camera. “There were no restrictions from my family because I had studied for this field,” she added.

Addressing some common issues in the entertainment industry, Mansha noted how some directors only function well at night, but she has no problem working with them if they are good at their job.

Mansha Pasha also pointed out that certain actresses arrive hours late on set, causing everyone to wait, only for them to nonchalantly say, “I’m here now, let’s shoot as long as you want.”

While she prefers comedy roles, Mansha believes her audience enjoys her more in serious characters. “Comedy is my preference, but people seem to like my serious roles more,” she said.

When asked about on-screen chemistry, she mentioned that her pairing with actors like Imran Ashraf, Zahid Ahmed, and Sami Khan has been particularly well received by audiences.

As for her online presence, Mansha Pasha stated that she only uses social media to promote her work and avoids sharing her personal life on digital platforms.