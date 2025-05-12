Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan unlikely to star in ‘Mitti De Baway’

The fate of drama ‘Mitti De Baway’ hangs in the balance as its lead characters Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan are likely not to be the part of the much touted project, leaving fans disappointed. The series is written by Faiza Iftikhar and set to be directed by Haissam Hussain. The drama is poised to mark Mahira Khan’s return to television. However, multiple sources have now confirmed that the lead cast has undergone major changes due to unforeseen circumstances. Wahaj has reportedly exited the project, leaving fans disappointed and speculating about what led to the decision. Moreover, there are reports that there is a chance that Mahira might also not be a part of the drama. The exact reasons remain unclear, but discussions online suggest that production challenges or creative disagreements may have played a role. This has disappointed Pakistani drama fans. One social media user said: “We wanted to see them together.” Another wrote: “I was waiting to watch them on screen.” While Mitti De Baway faces uncertainty, viewers can still expect to see Mahira and Wahaj share the screen soon.