Trump’s mediation offer sparks hope for resolution of Kashmir dispute

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the leadership of Pakistan and India for agreeing to a ceasefire, pledging to support efforts toward a resolution of the Kashmir dispute and to increase trade substantially with both nations.

In a message posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump called the agreement “historic and heroic” and said both countries had shown “strength, wisdom, and fortitude” by halting what he described as escalating aggression.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” Trump wrote.

“Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions,” he added.

Trump also credited the United States for its role in supporting the peace effort. “I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision,” he said.

While he acknowledged that Kashmir was not part of the immediate discussions, Trump said he intended to work with both nations on the long-standing territorial dispute. “I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” he said. “God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

Trump also reiterated plans to “increase trade substantially” with both India and Pakistan, calling them “great Nations.”

Tensions between both countries escalated after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan-based elements for the assault but provided no evidence. Islamabad strongly denied the allegations.

On April 23, India closed the Wagah border crossing, revoked Pakistani visas, and announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan condemned the move as an “act of war” and responded by sealing the Wagah border from its side.

The confrontation then erupted on May 6-7 as India launched its attack against Pakistan, that spiralled into the gravest military clash between the neighbours in decades.

Despite repeated warnings from the Pakistani government, India, fueled by its media’s war-driven rhetoric, continued provocative actions, including frequent drone incursions, which ultimately prompted Pakistan to retaliate.

Yesterday, Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the United States in a dramatic turn of events preventing a wider conflict between the two nuclear armed neighbours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Sunday welcomed President Donald Trump’s latest offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said any settlement must align with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and ensure the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

“We appreciate President Trump’s expression of support for peace efforts,” the spokesperson said. “The Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a core issue, with implications for regional and global security.”

The FO spokesperson also acknowledged the constructive role played by the United States and other friendly countries in supporting the recently announced ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, which came into effect following a period of heightened military tensions.

He added that Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the US and the international community to promote peace, security, and economic cooperation in the region.

“We look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in trade, investment, and development sectors,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to President Trump for his “invaluable offer” to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.