Agri minister visits family of Indian drone attack victim Mukhtiar Ahmed

Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar visited the residence of Shaheed Mukhtiar Ahmed in the village of Bago Daro, Ghotki, who was martyred in an Indian drone attack three days ago.

He was accompanied by Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Ali Zaidi. Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and the DC Ghotki expressed deep sorrow and grief to the family of Shaheed Mukhtiar Ahmed.

They also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s status. peaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar said that the Sindh government stands with the martyr’s family in this difficult time. He further stated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but India always carries out cowardly attacks.

“Our brave armed forces know how to give a befitting response to the enemy,” he added.

The Minister of Agriculture and Sports emphasized that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces at all times. Paying tribute to Shaheed Mukhtiar Ahmed, he said that he was martyred in an Indian drone attack. Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar also announced that the Sindh government will provide financial assistance to the heirs of Shaheed Mukhtiar Ahmed, and a formal announcement will soon be made by the Chief Minister of Sindh.