Sherry congratulates nation, thanks neighbors for supportive role

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman congratulated the nation on Saturday, commending the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India and expressing gratitude for the supportive role of neighbouring countries, valuing their diplomatic contributions in fostering peace and stability amidst global challenges.

Senator Sherry stated in an interview with a private news channel that Pakistan’s robust relationships with Western and Islamic countries have dispelled notions of diplomatic isolation.

She expressed appreciation for the supportive roles played by countries such as China, the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and others, highlighting their valuable contributions to Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

She commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their capabilities and contributions, highlighting the country’s overall strength and resilience, adding, their military capabilities are unmatched, showcasing the nation’s strength and security.

Rehman highlighted that Pakistan’s strong response on the Kashmir issue has brought the matter back to the global forefront, marking a significant achievement for the country.

She emphasized that India has failed on all fronts, while Pakistan’s efforts have successfully drawn international attention to the longstanding dispute, underscoring the effectiveness of Pakistan’s diplomatic and strategic approach.

India must hold itself accountable for the consequences of its actions and learn from the losses incurred during the recent tensions, acknowledging that the international community has taken note of the situation, she added.