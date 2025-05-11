UAE airlines resume flights to Pakistan after ceasefire, airspace reopens

ISLAMABAD – UAE airlines have resumed flight operations to Pakistan after a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, ending four days of intense cross-border tensions. The resumption comes as Pakistan fully restores its airspace.

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia began partial operations on Sunday, May 11, with services resuming to cities including Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Islamabad, and Peshawar. However, flight schedules remain subject to the evolving regional security situation.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) confirmed that national airspace is now open and issued an updated Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). While all airports are operational again, officials warned that full normalization may take time as aircraft and equipment were previously moved to safer zones.

Dubai International Airport resumed scheduled flights to Pakistan, with the first flight to Islamabad set to depart on May 12 and Peshawar services to begin on May 13. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports have also restarted operations to multiple Pakistani cities, although some flights have been rescheduled.

Despite the resumption, many flights remained canceled on Sunday. According to officials, 45 flights from Karachi, 38 from Lahore, and dozens more from Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Sialkot were grounded due to ongoing logistical adjustments.

Meanwhile, air travel between India and the UAE remains disrupted. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has closed 32 airports across northern and western India until May 15, citing “operational reasons.” This has caused widespread delays and rerouting of flights to Delhi and Mumbai.