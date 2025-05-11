Mishi Khan slams Kangana Ranaut over anti-Pakistan remarks: “one punch is enough for you”

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actress Mishi Khan delivered a fiery response to Bollywood star and politician Kangana Ranaut after the latter made harsh comments about Pakistan and its people during the recent tensions between the two countries.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Mishi directly addressed Kangana, criticizing her for speaking against Pakistan and warning her to think before making such statements again. “How did you like Pakistan’s response—Operation Bunyān Marsūs? Enjoyed it?” Mishi asked sarcastically.

She added that Kangana’s disrespect towards Pakistan and its people had backfired badly. “Talking nonsense about Pakistan will cost you,” she stated, emphasizing that the people of Pakistan stand united to defend their country against any hate or aggression.

Mishi didn’t stop there. She challenged Kangana to a symbolic face-off, suggesting a neutral venue similar to a cricket match. “Let’s have a middle-ground challenge. I promise, one punch from me will be enough for you,” she declared.

In the past, Kangana has made several controversial statements regarding Pakistan, sparking backlash from both sides of the border. This time, Pakistani celebrities are openly clapping back, including actress Hira Mani, who also criticized Kangana with the phrase “Kangana rona nahi” (Don’t cry, Kangana).

With tensions still cooling between the two nations, such celebrity exchanges have stirred further online debate, drawing attention to the power and impact of public figures during politically sensitive times.