Aramco posts over 97 billion riyals profit in first quarter of 2025

RIYADH – Saudi oil giant Aramco reported a net profit of 97.54 billion Saudi Riyals in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the company on Sunday.

The company’s Q1 2025 profit shows a 4.6% decrease compared to the same period last year. However, it marks a 16% increase when compared to the previous quarter, reflecting a positive quarterly performance.

Aramco’s total revenue during the first three months of 2025 reached approximately 405.65 billion Riyals, while its operating income was recorded at 191 billion Riyals, indicating solid operational strength.

The decline in net profit year-on-year was mainly due to a drop in total income, lower earnings from sales-related activities, and increased operating expenses. However, the impact was partially offset by a decrease in taxes and Zakat.

For the full year of 2024, Aramco posted an annual net profit of 398.42 billion Riyals ($106.25 billion), which was down by 12.39% from 2023’s figure of 454.76 billion Riyals ($121.27 billion).

In Q4 2024, Aramco earned 83.77 billion Riyals in net profit—a 16.4% drop from the same period in the previous year and also below analysts’ expectations. Despite fluctuations, Aramco continues to remain one of the world’s most profitable companies.