Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series to go ahead as planned, confirms PCB

LAHORE – The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to proceed as scheduled later this month, with all logistics and security plans on track, reliable sources confirmed on Saturday.

Despite recent rumors, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not raised any concerns regarding the tour. Officials from both cricket boards are in regular contact and have assured smooth coordination for the upcoming matches.

According to the official schedule, the series will be played at two venues. The opening two matches will be held in Faisalabad, beginning on May 25, while the remaining three games will take place in Lahore.

The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21, following a short T20I series in the UAE. They will play two matches in Sharjah on May 17 and 19 as part of their tour preparations.

Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in both the UAE and Pakistan series after being appointed captain earlier this year. Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan will serve as his deputy for the twin tours.

Historically, Pakistan has a strong record against Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of the 19 encounters. The teams are now gearing up for another exciting chapter in their cricketing rivalry.