Gaza conflict hinders Trump’s Saudi-Israel deal amid ceasefire push

RIYADH – US President Donald Trump’s long-desired goal of normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel faces a major setback due to the ongoing war in Gaza. Despite his planned visit to Riyadh, the war has complicated efforts to move forward on Saudi-Israel normalization talks.

Behind the scenes, US officials are quietly urging Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, which is one of Saudi Arabia’s conditions for resuming talks on normalizing relations with Israel. The Gaza conflict has placed the issue of normalization on hold, according to Gulf sources and a US official familiar with the situation.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently expressed optimism about expanding the Abraham Accords, which facilitated normalization between Israel and Arab states like the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. Witkoff hinted that announcements on further agreements could be made soon, potentially by next year.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a permanent ceasefire or a Palestinian state complicates progress on talks with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has not recognized Israel, and while supporters of normalization argue it would bring regional stability, the Gaza war has made such discussions especially sensitive for the kingdom.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it clear that he requires an end to the Gaza war and a credible path to a Palestinian state before engaging in normalization talks with Israel. For now, Trump’s visit will focus primarily on economic issues, including lucrative investment deals in arms and technology.

Despite the challenges, both Washington and Riyadh are focused on the economic aspect of the visit, with Trump aiming to secure $1 trillion in investments from Saudi Arabia. The emphasis on economic cooperation may provide some relief from the diplomatic deadlock over Gaza and normalization.