ISPR to hold crucial press conference today after Pakistan’s successful response to Indian aggression

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) will hold a major press conference today (Sunday) at 7:15 PM to brief the nation on Pakistan’s successful military operation against India, following recent cross-border tensions.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will address the media and outline the details of Pakistan’s defensive response. Senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy will also be present at the high-level briefing.

Pakistan’s military action came after India carried out strikes on three major airbases inside Pakistan—Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid. The attacks triggered immediate retaliation from Pakistan’s armed forces in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, Pakistan targeted multiple strategic sites inside India in a well-coordinated operation. The counterstrikes demonstrated the armed forces’ preparedness and capability to respond swiftly to any act of aggression.

Today’s press conference is expected to shed light on the scale of the operation, the damage inflicted, and Pakistan’s overall defense strategy going forward. It is also likely to highlight the cooperation between the country’s air and naval forces during the joint operation.

The situation remains tense, but Pakistan’s decisive military action has been widely supported across the country. Authorities continue to monitor regional developments closely, while diplomatic and military channels remain active.