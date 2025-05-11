Australian stars unlikely to return as IPL 2025 eyes mid-may restart

(Web Desk) — Australian players are unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025, even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to resume the tournament following a week-long suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions.

Several Australian cricketers had already flown home amid growing security concerns, and sources say they are hesitant to return despite recent signs of stability, including a reported ceasefire between the two countries. The uncertainty has left many foreign players, particularly Australians, feeling uneasy.

According to The West Australian, players such as Pat Cummins, Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings) are not expected to rejoin their franchises. Notably, their teams are already out of the playoff race, with only a handful of league matches left to play.

The BCCI is now considering safer venues like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad for the remaining 17 matches, which include 13 league games, three playoffs, and the final. The previously abandoned Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game is also expected to be replayed.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg stated that player safety remains the highest priority. “We support the BCCI’s decision and are in constant touch with players, the Indian board, and relevant authorities to ensure everyone’s well-being,” he said.

While the BCCI is targeting a restart date of May 15 or 16, an official schedule is yet to be released. However, reports suggest that the board is keen to finish the IPL 2025 season by the end of May, keeping fans hopeful for a thrilling conclusion.