Josh Hazlewood likely to miss rest of IPL 2025 amid injury concerns and WTC final prep

(Web Desk) — Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a lingering shoulder niggle and his upcoming commitment to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The fast bowler had already missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) last home game on May 3 against Chennai Super Kings and was expected to sit out the next clash with Lucknow Super Giants before the tournament was suspended.

The IPL 2025 season was put on hold on May 9 following growing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, with a ceasefire agreement reached, the league could resume as early as May 15 or 16. Still, Hazlewood’s chances of playing remain slim as he continues rehabilitation and focuses on Australia’s Test preparations.

Hazlewood, who has battled injuries over the past year, returned to competitive cricket only recently after recovering from a calf issue and side strain. These setbacks had already ruled him out of key events such as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy. Despite his current injury, Cricket Australia reportedly remains optimistic about his fitness for the WTC final.

Australia is set to begin its conditioning camp in the UK in early June ahead of the WTC final against South Africa at Lord’s, scheduled for June 11–15. Hazlewood is expected to be named in the Test squad alongside fellow stars Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head, all of whom are balancing IPL duties with national priorities.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is evaluating the possibility of resuming the IPL after consultations with government bodies and league stakeholders. Thirteen league-stage games and four playoff matches, including one previously abandoned mid-game, still remain to be played.

Cricket South Africa is also reviewing the participation of its players, whose NOCs are valid until May 25. CSA has emphasized that player safety is a top priority and will make a final decision following a board meeting this week.