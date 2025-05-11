IPL 2025 likely to resume on may 15 or 16 after ceasefire eases tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tentatively decided to resume the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 15 or 16, following a week-long suspension due to Indo-Pak tensions. The league was paused on May 9 after rising geopolitical instability caused the abandonment of a high-profile match in Dharamsala.

Optimism around the tournament’s restart grew after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement over the weekend. BCCI officials are currently finalising the remaining fixtures, with most matches set to take place across Indian venues, excluding Dharamsala due to security concerns.

So far, 57 matches have been completed this season, and 17 games remain — including 13 league matches, three playoff games, and the final. The previously abandoned clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is likely to be replayed once the tournament resumes.

An IPL official stated that the league might feature additional double-headers to finish the tournament within May. However, efforts are being made to give franchises home-ground advantages where possible. The updated schedule is expected to be released soon.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board is seeking final approval from the Indian government before announcing the official restart date. “Given the importance of IPL, we will wait for the government’s nod before confirming,” he said.

Many overseas players had left India following the suspension, but they are expected to return once the schedule is finalised. The IPL Governing Council is set to hold another meeting with franchises, broadcasters, and sponsors to approve the revised fixture list.