Rishad Hossain reflects on PSL 10 amid tensions: “the fear will remain”

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain has opened up about his experience during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which was suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Representing Lahore Qalandars in his first overseas league, Rishad delivered strong performances but admitted that the growing security concerns affected him and other players.

Speaking to reporters after returning to Dhaka on Saturday, Rishad said he would still consider playing in the PSL if it resumes, but not without hesitation. “If the tournament resumes, I would like to play,” he said. “But yes, the fear will remain.”

Rishad and fellow Bangladeshi pacer Nahid Rana were flown home after an incident near Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium triggered safety concerns. Rishad revealed that despite the panic, both the team management and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were supportive and in regular contact with them.

The 21-year-old leg-spinner also shared how he comforted his teammate during the tense days. “Nahid was very quiet and clearly shaken. I kept reassuring him that we were together, and that Allah is with us,” Rishad said. His own family was also worried, but he tried to keep them calm with positive messages.

Before the suspension, Rishad had made a big impact on the field, picking up nine wickets in five matches for Lahore Qalandars. Nahid, who joined Peshawar Zalmi after a strong Test debut, did not get a chance to play in the PSL.

Rishad concluded by saying, “Being away from home is always tough, but when the host country is facing conflict, the fear is different. Still, I’m thankful for the support I received.” His honesty and performance have made him a name to watch in future international tournaments.