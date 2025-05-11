Bangladesh tour of Pakistan in doubt amid border tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed it is in active talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the upcoming white-ball tour scheduled for later this month. However, growing tensions between India and Pakistan have cast serious doubts over the series.

In a statement released Saturday, the BCB stressed that the safety and security of players and staff is its top priority. “All decisions regarding the tour will be taken with full consideration of the current situation in Pakistan,” the board added.

Bangladesh is due to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 to play five T20 matches in Lahore and Faisalabad, with the series expected to start on May 25. However, the regional unrest has made the tour uncertain.

As part of their preparation, the Bangladesh team is expected to travel to Dubai this week. Cricketers Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana, who recently played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), returned to Dhaka on Friday and will join the squad heading to the UAE on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the PSL 10 season was suspended indefinitely due to the tensions, with eight matches still remaining. According to Geo News, Rawalpindi may host the rest of the tournament if a ceasefire is confirmed, and franchises have been told to stay ready.

Despite the uncertainty, the BCB announced its T20 squad on May 4 for both the UAE and Pakistan legs of the tour. Litton Das was named captain and Mahedi Hasan vice-captain. The situation remains fluid, and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting updates on whether the tour will go ahead.