Maryam Nawaz vows to build a stronger Pakistan no enemy can challenge

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) and vowed to build a Pakistan that no enemy can ever dare to threaten.

In her message marking the national celebration, Maryam said the nation is grateful to Allah for foiling the enemy’s evil intentions. She added that today is not just about gratitude but also about honour, courage, and national unity.

Commending the armed forces, she called them brave, professional, and capable. “Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression came not just through firepower, but through wisdom,” she noted, adding that the military’s actions proved Pakistan’s defense is unbreakable.

Maryam said the world witnessed how Pakistan’s fighter jets downed enemy aircraft, sending a clear message that the country stands strong and will never retreat in defending itself.

She further saluted the troops who fearlessly looked the enemy in the eye. “Our soldiers showed that Pakistan is peaceful, but never weak or cowardly. Our leadership is sincere, the people are united, and the armed forces are undefeatable,” she said.

Looking ahead, Maryam pledged to honour the sacrifices of martyrs by empowering youth through education, skills, and technology. “We will build a Pakistan so strong that no enemy would even imagine casting an evil eye on it,” she concluded.