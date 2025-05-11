India overburdened Its military with miscalculated moves, says former Pakistani general

ISLAMABAD – Retired Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz has strongly criticized India’s political leadership, saying they placed an unrealistic burden on their armed forces, which they were unable to handle during the recent tensions with Pakistan.

Speaking about the recent escalation, Gen (R) Riaz stated that Pakistan remained patient but responded firmly when provoked, which ultimately forced India to agree to a ceasefire. He added that Pakistan achieved all its military objectives during the retaliatory strike.

According to Riaz, the Indian military was caught off guard by Pakistan’s swift and strategic response. He said the surprise at the military level shook India’s confidence, and the Indian leadership showed “irresponsible behavior” by pushing their forces into an unwinnable situation.

He also accused Indian media and government of spreading falsehoods, while emphasizing that Pakistan acted transparently. “We took down five of their jets and made it clear,” he said, expressing hope that India would now move toward peaceful dialogue.

Retired General Riaz also praised the morale of Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation’s strategic alliance with China. He noted that Pakistani troops destroyed Indian drones without exposing their air defense systems, a move that demonstrated tactical superiority.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry added that India is under immense pressure after facing setbacks. He stated that the world now sees through India’s hollow slogans, and if it violates the ceasefire again, the pressure will only increase.