Toxic chlorine cloud forces lockdown for 160,000 in Spain’s catalonia

BARCELONA – A massive toxic cloud of chlorine gas triggered by a warehouse fire forced 160,000 residents in Catalonia to stay indoors early Saturday, prompting an hours-long lockdown across several towns.

The fire broke out around 2:20am local time at a facility in the coastal town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, located about 48 kilometers southwest of Barcelona. The warehouse stored chemicals used for swimming pool cleaning, which produced the harmful gas when ignited.

Emergency services immediately issued alerts through mobile phones and social media, urging residents in five surrounding towns to stay inside, close windows, and avoid any outdoor movement. Train services were halted, roads closed, and public events cancelled as a safety measure.

By early afternoon, Catalonia’s Interior Minister Núria Parlon confirmed that the lockdown was lifted. However, she advised children, senior citizens, and those with breathing problems to remain indoors a little longer and avoid physical activity outside.

Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported. The regional fire department said they quickly brought the blaze under control, although teams continued monitoring air quality and wind conditions in case further precautions were needed.

Warehouse owner Jorge Viñuales Alonso said a lithium battery might have started the fire. “Chlorine is difficult to ignite, but once it does, it’s extremely hard to control,” he told local media. Emergency crews remain on high alert as investigations continue.