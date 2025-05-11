Mohsin Naqvi sets may 22 deadline for Jinnah square underpass completion

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities to fully complete the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass project by May 22, ensuring no further delays in the key infrastructure initiative.

During a visit to the construction site, Naqvi reviewed the progress and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work despite continuous rainfall. He was briefed by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who informed him that 75% of the project was already complete.

The minister inspected the construction activities closely and announced that the underpass would be officially inaugurated on May 22. He also directed authorities to enhance the area with greenery and top-quality landscaping to improve the visual appeal and public experience.

Moreover, Naqvi visited a nearby bridge that is currently under construction and issued clear instructions for maintaining the same speed and quality standards there. He also ordered the immediate removal of all encroachments along the Expressway.

Naqvi stressed that transforming Islamabad into a world-class city with modern traffic systems and urban facilities remains a top priority for the government. The restoration of traffic flow through completed slip roads has already provided relief to commuters.

The visit was attended by the Federal Secretary of Interior, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, and other senior officials, all of whom affirmed their commitment to meeting the project’s completion timeline.