Pope Leo makes emotional first journey outside Vatican, honors Pope Francis at tomb

Pope Leo XIV made his first trip outside the Vatican on Saturday, visiting a Marian shrine in Genazzano and later stopping to pray at the tomb of his predecessor, Pope Francis. The visit marked a heartfelt start to his papacy just days after his election.

Arriving at Rome’s St. Mary Major Basilica, Pope Leo waved to onlookers from a modest Volkswagen vehicle. As a few in the crowd shouted “Viva il papa,” he slowly walked to Pope Francis’ tomb, gently placed a white flower, and knelt in silent prayer.

Earlier in the day, Pope Leo had traveled to Genazzano, a small town east of Rome, to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel. The shrine holds special meaning for him, as it is run by the Augustinian order to which he belongs. He greeted worshippers warmly and offered blessings before entering the sacred site.

At the shrine, the pope shared that he wanted to pray for wisdom and guidance as he begins his new role. A Vatican statement confirmed that Leo wished to follow the tradition of seeking divine counsel during the first days of his papacy.

Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, was known for making unannounced visits to religious sites around Rome. He had requested a simple burial at St. Mary Major, with just “Franciscus” engraved on the tomb. Over 30,000 people visited his final resting place in the days following his funeral.

With this symbolic and spiritual journey, Pope Leo has not only honored his predecessor but also signaled his humble approach and deep devotion to the faith. The visit has set a reflective tone for what many expect to be a compassionate and grounded papacy.