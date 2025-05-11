Trump calls US-China trade talks a ‘total reset’ after promising first day in Geneva

Former US President Donald Trump has hailed the first day of high-level trade talks with China as a major step forward, calling it a “total reset” in relations between the two economic powers. The negotiations began Saturday in Geneva at a Swiss diplomatic residence and are set to continue through the weekend.

Trump posted on Truth Social late Saturday night, stating, “Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner.” He described the discussions as “very good” and expressed optimism about the direction the talks are heading.

Top US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. While specific agreements were not announced, Trump suggested that a sharp reduction in tariffs is possible if China opens more of its market to American businesses.

Currently, US tariffs on Chinese imports stand at 145%, while China has imposed retaliatory tariffs of 125% on American goods. Trump floated the idea of reducing the US rate to 80%, a move that could significantly ease pressure on global supply chains and businesses.

The talks come after months of rising trade tensions that have frozen nearly $600 billion in annual trade. Analysts say US imports from China could drop by as much as 80% in the second half of 2025 if no resolution is found. Both countries face increasing pressure to reach a deal that stabilizes markets.

Chinese state media described the meeting as an “important step,” though they stressed that resolving core issues would require “strategic patience.” Meanwhile, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said the fact that both sides came together was already a win. “If a roadmap can emerge, that will help lower tensions,” he noted.