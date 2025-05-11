Flight chaos in Pakistan: 150 cancellations despite ceasefire and reopened airspace

Despite a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the reopening of airspace, around 150 flights were cancelled across Pakistan on Sunday, causing major disruptions nationwide. Aviation officials confirmed that the cancellations affected both domestic and international travel, creating confusion for thousands of passengers.

According to aviation sources, 45 flights were cancelled from Karachi, 38 from Lahore, 40 from Islamabad, 10 from Multan, 11 from Peshawar, and 6 from Sialkot. Out of the total, 138 were international flights. The authorities blamed ongoing uncertainty and operational delays for the widespread disruption, despite the ceasefire holding since Saturday night.

The situation especially impacted Hajj pilgrims, as ten flights scheduled for Saudi Arabia were cancelled. These included three from Lahore, two from Islamabad, and one from Multan. Many passengers, including elderly travelers, were left stranded at airports, unsure when flights would resume.

Travelers expressed frustration over the lack of communication from airlines. Long lines, delayed announcements, and limited staff support added to the chaos. Although some flights were rescheduled, no clear timeline was provided for the remaining services.

Despite airspace operations being restored after days of military tension, airlines remain cautious due to potential risks. The aviation department stated that flight schedules would gradually return to normal once full safety is ensured across all routes.

This disruption comes just a day after heavy cross-border fire and missile attacks raised fears of escalation. While peace talks and international pressure helped establish a fragile truce, the effects of the tension are still rippling through critical services like aviation.