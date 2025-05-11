Ceasefire holds between Pakistan and India as Trump offers to help resolve Kashmir conflict

A tense calm prevails along the India-Pakistan border after a fragile ceasefire brought an end to four days of intense fighting, the worst between the rivals in nearly thirty years. Both nations had exchanged heavy artillery, drones, and missile strikes, resulting in nearly 70 deaths and widespread damage across border areas.

The ceasefire was reached following diplomatic efforts and pressure from the United States. However, shortly after the agreement, fresh firing was reported in Indian Kashmir, raising concerns about its stability. Despite the brief exchange, the situation gradually eased by Sunday morning, and power was restored in most affected towns near the border.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the ceasefire and offered to help both countries find a solution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute. In a post on Truth Social, he stated his intent to increase trade with both nations and work toward resolving the Kashmir issue through peaceful means. His comments come at a time when tensions remain high and mistrust runs deep.

India blamed Pakistan for violating the ceasefire, while Pakistan maintained it was committed to peace and accused India of firing first. Nevertheless, border towns such as Amritsar and Bhimber reported no fresh casualties, and daily life began to resume slowly under military watch and civilian relief.

The violence erupted just weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam killed 26 Hindu pilgrims, which India linked to Pakistan-based groups. Kashmir remains the core of the conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations, both of which claim it in full but govern separate parts. As the ceasefire holds for now, global attention turns to whether meaningful dialogue on Kashmir can finally begin.