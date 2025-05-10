China stands firm with Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

In a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized China’s continued support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wang stressed the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and fostering a long-lasting ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

China urged both nations to engage in dialogue and resolve their issues through diplomatic means, ensuring stability and peace in the region. In a separate conversation with India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Wang Yi reiterated the need for Pakistan and India to address their differences peacefully. He called for reducing tensions and focusing on cooperative measures rather than escalating conflict.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which led to casualties among Indian personnel. While India responded with military action, including targeting alleged terrorist hideouts, China made it clear that it opposes all forms of terrorism and supports both countries in de-escalating the situation. It highlighted that as neighboring countries, India and Pakistan must work together to maintain peace and avoid destabilizing the region.

Pakistan’s military, in response to India’s aggression, launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos (Iron Wall), targeting over 10 key Indian military sites. The Pakistani military destroyed several airbases, including those at Adam Pur, Jammu, and Surtesgarh, while also striking military supply depots.

During the operation, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jets launched hypersonic missiles, taking out India’s $1.5 billion S-400 air defense system. Following Pakistan’s decisive military response, both countries agreed to a ceasefire, effectively ending the immediate hostilities.