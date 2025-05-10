Pakistan’s bold defense forces India into talks, Bilawal celebrates victory

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hailed India’s agreement to return to the negotiating table as a significant diplomatic success for Pakistan. He pointed out how India, which previously insisted that issues be solved through military force, had now agreed to a ceasefire after facing Pakistan’s powerful military response.

Bilawal stressed that this shift disproves earlier claims that Pakistan could not match India in conventional warfare. He highlighted the successful operations by Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly the air force, which effectively targeted and disabled key Indian military assets. “Pakistan has shown the world that it can defend itself against any aggression,” he said.

He further emphasized that any future dialogue or agreement would only be possible if India fully respects and honours past agreements, such as the Indus Waters Treaty and other bilateral accords. “For peace to move forward, India must honour existing commitments,” Bilawal remarked, underscoring the need for both nations to build trust through adherence to established agreements.

This statement follows Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, launched in retaliation to Indian aggression. The operation targeted over ten strategic Indian locations, including airbases and supply depots in Adampur, Udhampur, Bathinda, and Jammu. One of the most significant strikes was on India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur, which Pakistan reportedly destroyed using a hypersonic missile launched from a JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, dealing a blow to India’s military infrastructure.

The operation led to an unexpected de-escalation, as both countries agreed to a ceasefire. Bilawal’s comments underline that this development not only reflects Pakistan’s military capabilities but also signifies a shift in regional diplomacy. With India now at the table, there is hope for potential discussions on resolving key issues such as Kashmir, terrorism, and water rights.