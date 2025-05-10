Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos crushes India’s operation sindoor, forces ceasefire

Tensions peaked after a deadly attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, IIOJK, that killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan without proof. In reaction, India launched Operation Sindoor, shut the Wagah border, revoked Pakistani visas, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan saw this as an act of war and sealed its border too.

India’s military action under Operation Sindoor began on May 6. In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus. That night, the Pakistan Air Force achieved a historic air battle win. It downed five Indian jets, including three Rafales, one SU-30, and a MiG-29, without losing any aircraft.

On May 7, Pakistan’s air defenses shot down 78 Indian drones, mostly Heron and Harop types. These drones were Israeli-made. Later that day, Pakistan also intercepted an incoming Indian missile near Dinga. On May 8–9, several BrahMos missiles were also destroyed mid-air by Pakistani defense systems.

Pakistan then hit back hard by targeting 26 Indian military sites. These included brigade and battalion headquarters near the Line of Control. It used Fateh-1 guided rockets, which caused major damage to Indian airbases and support areas. Officials praised the system as accurate and effective in battle.

Meanwhile, Pakistan gained global backing. It secured $1 billion in IMF support, showing international confidence. China and Turkiye stood with Pakistan. The U.S. remained neutral. Pakistani media highlighted internal unrest in India and exposed misinformation. At home, Pakistan stayed united while India faced political and public division.