Oil tanker returns to Karachi port tonight, port and tourism activities resume

An oil tanker will anchor again at Karachi Port tonight. The same tanker was earlier ordered to leave the port. Sources say technical or inspection issues caused its earlier removal. Now, those matters are resolved. The tanker’s return marks a step toward normal operations.

Port authorities have reopened access for transport trucks. These trucks carry goods for import and export businesses. Many shipments were delayed due to restricted entry. With movement allowed again, cargo delivery will become faster. This change helps traders and port workers alike.

Customs officials have restarted their cargo inspections. These checks ensure legal and safe trade. The inspection process had paused briefly. Now, it’s working as usual. Smooth customs operations are key to keeping trade flowing.

Tourist boats to Keamari and Manora will start again tomorrow. These routes are popular for local and international tourists. The service was on hold due to safety concerns. Now, with improved conditions, families and visitors can enjoy boat rides once more. This boosts tourism and supports small businesses in those areas.

Overall, Karachi Port is returning to full activity. The oil tanker’s return shows stability is back. Import, export, inspections, and tourism are all resuming. Port officials continue working to improve services. The coming days look hopeful for trade and travel.