PM Shehbaz addresses nation after Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that Pakistan and India have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, halting escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations. The announcement comes after a series of military strikes, which had pushed the region dangerously close to war.

The escalation began when India conducted airstrikes on three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases: Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot. In retaliation, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos,” targeting Indian military installations, including Akhnoor Aviation Base, Bathinda Airfield, and Sirsa Airfield. Pakistan also destroyed a BrahMos missile storage site in Beas and took out India’s S-400 air defence system using JF-17 Thunder jets.

Prime Minister Sharif addressed the media, stating that he would soon address the nation with full details of the ceasefire agreement. He assured the public that future meetings would address critical issues to prevent further conflict. When asked about India’s commitment to avoiding future aggression, he emphasized that these matters would be discussed in upcoming talks.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, asserting that Pakistan had always prioritized peace and security while safeguarding its sovereignty. U.S. President Donald Trump also expressed approval of the ceasefire, thanking both countries for their diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the immediate suspension of all military activities across all domains. The decision was made after continuous diplomatic engagement to prevent any further military actions, signaling a mutual desire for peace and stability in the region.